46% of NYC residents know someone who's died from COVID-19

Nearly half of New York City residents know someone who has died from COVID-19, according to a survey from the Siena College Research Institute in Loudonville, N.Y.

Researchers surveyed 803 registered voters in New York between April 19 and April 23.

Statewide, 51 percent of people said they personally know someone who's tested positive for the virus and 32 percent know someone who's died.

These numbers were even higher in New York City. About 60 percent of people said they knew someone with COVID-19 and 46 percent knew someone who died.

Responses also varied by socioeconomic backgrounds. Seventy-four percent of white voters didn't know someone who died from the virus, compared to 48 percent of black voters and 52 percent of Latino voters, according to The New York Times.

