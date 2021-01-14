Health officials worry Alabama football celebration was superspreader event

Health officials are sounding the alarm after thousands of people in Tuscaloosa, Ala., gathered in packed streets on Jan. 11 to celebrate the University of Alabama's football national championship, CBS News reported Jan. 12.

"Obviously, I'm very concerned, and while I do understand that people are enthusiastic and excited, I do think that we have to be very, very aware that this could increase cases in the Tuscaloosa community and surrounding areas," Karen Landers, MD, an official from the state's health department, told local NBC affiliate WVTM. She urged anyone who was part of the crowds to self-quarantine for two weeks.

WVTM also reports the university is now telling students and staff courses can be conducted remotely over the next few weeks.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the majority of fans not wearing masks, despite an earlier warning from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox who urged people to celebrate in a "responsible way."

Alabama's positivity rate is currently about 20 percent, indicating high transmission, Dr. Landers told WVTM.

More articles on public health:

Ohio uncovers new COVID-19 variant

COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed 760% for US children in 22 states last year

States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered: Jan. 13

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.