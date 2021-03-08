Flu activity still unusually low — 4 CDC FluView takeaways

The number of flu cases reported by public health labs remains unusually low, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending Feb. 27.

Four updates:

1. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 0.9 percent for the week ending Feb. 27, remaining stable when compared to the week prior. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

2. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Feb. 27. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 16.7 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

4. All states and Washington, D.C., reported minimal flu activity for the week ending Feb. 27, the fifth consecutive week in a row nationwide flu activity has been minimal.

