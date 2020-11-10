El Paso has more COVID-19 cases than 29 states; NYC 'dangerously close' to second wave — 10 regional notes

At least 18 states have COVID-19 hospitalization rates of 10 percent or higher, the majority of which are in the Midwest, according to HHS data cited by NPR.

Furthermore, six states are reporting at least 15 percent of all hospitalizations tied to COVID-19, as virus cases rise in 43 states, CNN and NPR report.

Below is a snapshot of the COVID-19 pandemic in each region as of Nov. 10.

West

Residents of Denver must be home by 10 p.m., according to a Nov. 6 order from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. Citing "alarming increases in positivity rates and hospitalization trends," the order requires all individuals in Denver city and county to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day until Dec. 7. Businesses that are not designated as "critical" must also close during these hours. Additionally, all gatherings of any number of people who are not members of the same household are prohibited, except on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Utah will require all residents to wear a mask, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Nov. 8. The governor issued a new state of emergency "due to the alarming rate of COVID infections." Casual social gatherings will also be limited to household-only for the next two weeks.

Southwest

El Paso, Texas, has requested four more mobile morgues amid a COVID-19 surge, in addition to six trailers already on the ground, reports CNN. The state has sent nearly 1,400 personnel to assist area hospitals and set up an alternate care site, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Rodriguez of the El Paso Office of Emergency Management. Currently, the county of El Paso alone has more COVID-19 hospitalizations than 29 other states, reports Bloomberg.

Northeast

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Nov. 9 warned that New York City was "getting dangerously close" to a second wave, reports The New York Times. Nov. 9 marked the city's fifth consecutive day of reporting more than 1,000 new cases. Last month, the city was only reporting about 500 to 700 cases daily. Mr. de Blasio said the city may need to implement new restrictions or lockdowns if its seven-day positivity rate continues to climb. As of Nov. 8, this figure was at 2.31 percent, according to state data.

In the past week, New Jersey has seen an average of about 2,000 new cases per day, up from about 370 per day in August, according to ABC affiliate WPVI. Effective Nov. 12, the state will require all restaurants and bars to close indoor dining services at 10 p.m. to help contain the virus's spread.

The city of Newark has imposed even stricter restrictions, requiring all non-essential business to close at 8 p.m. every night. Three ZIP codes in the city facing infection rates as high as 35 percent are also subject to a 9 p.m. curfew on weeknights and 10 p.m. on weekends, reports ABC affiliate WABC.

Southeast

On Nov. 8, Alabama recorded its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Aug. 21, according to state data cited by Al.com. Up from 985 the day prior, 1,060 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 Nov. 8, compared to 1,168 hospitalizations Aug. 21. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state's mask mandate through Dec. 11, reports the Montgomery Advertiser. The mandate was set to expire Nov. 8. Ms. Ivey also removed emergency occupancy rates for retailers, gyms and entertainment venues.

Midwest

Illinois reported more than 10,000 new cases daily for the fourth consecutive day Nov. 9, reports the Chicago Tribune. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also implemented tighter restrictions on in-person gatherings in some Chicago's suburbs and most of Southern Illinois amid the rising case count. Mr. Pritzker said a stay-at-home order is not off the table to help contain the virus's spread.

Wisconsin reported fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Nov. 9, reports Green Bay TV station WBAY. The decline comes after the state reported a record 6,141 cases Nov. 6, which was subsequently broken Nov. 7 when the state recorded 7,065 new cases.

