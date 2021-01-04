COVID-19 test positivity rises in infants, young adults: 4 CDC findings

The percentage of positive COVID-19 increased among infants, children and teenagers in late December, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report published Jan. 4.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens fell slightly in the week ending Dec. 26, but test positivity increased among children 17 and under, and in five of 10 HHS surveillance regions.

2. Outpatient activity: The overall percentage of outpatient or emergency department visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms remained stable nationwide. Regionally, three regions reported an increase in outpatient activity in the week ending Dec. 26, while seven regions reported a decrease or stable level of visits.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups was 326.7 per 100,000 population in the week ending Dec. 26.

4. Mortality: About 13.6 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Dec. 26. This figure sits above the epidemic threshold of 6.7 percent.

