COVID-19 cases are leveling off in hot spots, officials say

COVID-19 cases are starting to flatten in hard-hit states like Texas, Arizona and Florida, reports CNBC.

Arizona's seven-day average of new cases was down 13 percent as of July 26, according to CNBC's analysis of data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

While Texas reported a record number of average hospitalizations July 26 (10,840), the state's seven-day average was down nearly 19 percent compared to a week prior. Florida reported an 8 percent decrease in its seven-day average of new cases week over week.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar confirmed that health officials are seeing a leveling-off in cases during a July 27 interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." Mr. Azar attributed the slowdown to more people wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene in hard-hit states, but he said "we're not out of the woods yet."

To view CNBC's full analysis, click here.

