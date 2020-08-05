48% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine right away, survey finds

Less than half of Americans would receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available, according to a poll from SurveyMonkey and Covid Near You, a joint project of Boston Children's Hospital and Boston-based Harvard Medical School.

The survey includes insights from more than 1.2 million U.S. adults polled weekly between Feb. 11 and Aug. 2.



Four survey findings, based on responses collected between July 12 and Aug. 2:

1. Forty-eight percent of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine right away.

2. Twenty-nine percent said they would "wait some time" to receive the vaccine; 10 percent would "not receive the vaccine anytime soon"; and 13 percent said they didn't ever want to get the vaccine.

3. Americans over age 75 were most likely to say they'd get the vaccine right away (42 percent), while millennials were least likely (24 percent).

4. Thirty-five percent of Black respondents said they'd get the vaccine right away, compared to 50 percent of white respondents, 49 percent of Asian respondents and 46 percent of Hispanic respondents.

To view the full survey, click here.

