2 masks better than one, some experts say

Some physicians say doubling up on masks offers better protection against COVID-19, CBS Denver reports.

"Specifically, what we're saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit," said Dave Knida, MD, the station's medical editor and a family and emergency physician.

Adding an additional layer means the virus particles would have to get through more filtration in order to cause an infection, Dr. Knida said. "It becomes more of an obstacle course for the viral particle to make its way from the air into your nose and throat and then into your lungs."

A good option is to wear a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it, Dr. Knida said, adding the recommendation is based on research.

The New York Times cited several studies showing basic, single-layer masks such as cloth coverings and surgical masks can be at least 50 percent effective in protecting both the wearer and those around them — an indication that combining the two would increase efficacy.

