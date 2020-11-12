2 in 5 Americans likely to attend large holiday gathering amid COVID-19, survey finds

Nearly 40 percent of Americans are likely to attend a holiday gathering with more than 10 people, despite COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University in Columbus.

However, the study found that most people will take precautionary measures in light of COVID-19, according to survey results shared with Becker's:

Eighty-two percent will ask attendees who have symptoms of COVID-19 not to come to holiday celebrations.

Seventy-nine percent will celebrate with household members only.

Seventy-three percent will follow social distancing guidelines.

Sixty-seven percent will ask guests to wear masks.

Sixty-two percent will invite/attend a gathering with no more than 10 close family members.

"We're going to look back at what happened during this holiday season and ask ourselves, 'Were we part of the solution or were we part of the problem?'" said Iahn Gonsenhauser, MD, chief quality and patient safety officer at Wexner.

The study included 2,047 people in the U.S. and was weighted to reflect the general adult population.

