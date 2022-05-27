Senator urges HHS to keep California rehabilitation hospital open

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., urged HHS May 25 to reverse the decision by CMS to terminate Laguna Honda Hospital's participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

CMS cut funding to the San Francisco-based facility after an April inspection found a new list of violations.

"As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues with reported cases and hospitalizations rising in California, CMS' decision to relocate these vulnerable patients adds unnecessary risk to their health and well-being," Ms. Feinstein wrote. "Therefore, it is imperative that CMS' decision be reversed and Laguna Honda Hospital be given the opportunity to keep patients and staff on-site as it applies for recertification into the Medicare and Medicaid programs."