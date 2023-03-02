Pennsylvania nursing home in immediate jeopardy

The Pennsylvania health department placed a nursing home in immediate jeopardy after it did not give its residents their medications for two days, PennLive reported March 1.

In November, Carlisle, Pa.-based Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff failed to deliver hundreds of doses for patients.

"These missed medications had the potential to cause the residents discomfort or pain, to exacerbate medical conditions including blood pressure, cardiac and diabetic issues, increase the potential for seizures, and jeopardize the health and safety," the Pennsylvania Department of Health told the news outlet.

The two days of missed treatments, which ranged from pain to diabetes and heart failure to mental illness, led to the immediate jeopardy situation, according to PennLive.

