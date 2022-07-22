New CMS quality measure targets home, community-based services for seniors, people with disabilities 

CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs.

The measure set is intended to provide insight into the quality of state Medicaid programs and enable states to measure and improve outcomes for patients relying on long-term Medicaid services and support. The agency said the measures are also intended to improve health equity for adults who are older and have disabilities.

"CMS is using every lever available to protect and expand coverage for all people eligible for Medicaid. We are working to expand their access to care across settings — including in the setting of their choice," said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS administrator.

"Today’s announcement provides states with tools to better understand and compare health outcomes across groups receiving home- and community-based services. The use of consistent quality measures across the country is another step toward reducing health disparities and ensuring that people with disabilities, and older adults enrolled in Medicaid, have access to and receive high-quality services in the community."

Read the quality measure set here.