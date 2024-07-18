Lenox Hill Hospital opens geriatrics center

New York City-based Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital opened its newly renovated center for geriatric medicine and adult primary care.

The 3,600-square-foot facility features seven exam rooms, three physician offices and a testing lab, according to a July 18 system news release shared with Becker's. The center is staffed by six physicians, three of which are trained in geriatric primary and specialized care, and a social worker dedicated to services for older adults.

"This new dedicated senior health care practice is part of Lenox Hill's ongoing effort to ensure that our community members have access to comprehensive and compassionate adult primary and specialized care that improves their quality of life and overall well-being," Daniel Baker, MD, executive director of Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, said.