CMS launches campaign to support nursing home staffing rule

CMS has launched a Nursing Home Staffing Campaign to address industry-wide workforce shortage concerns as organizations attempt to stop an impending minimum nursing home staffing rule in the courts.

About 40 states and nonprofits have sued HHS and CMS over a staffing rule that, when implemented in 2026, would require long-term care facilities to have a registered nurse on site for 24 hours per day, seven days a week as opposed to the current requirement of eight hours per day, seven days a week.



The American Hospital Association in October filed an amicus brief in support of one lawsuit challenging the federal government's nursing staffing level mandate.



"Imposing inflexible numerical thresholds on long-term-care facilities will lead to worse patient outcomes and less patient-care capacity across the entire healthcare system," the AHA brief said.



CMS issued the minimum staffing rule to reduce residents' risk of receiving unsafe and low-quality care, according to an April news release.



"Nursing home staffing has a significant impact on the quality of care that residents receive," CMS' Nursing Home Staffing Campaign website said.



A recent study found that while the average hours of nursing care received inside U.S. nursing homes is declining, the average number of deficiencies reported continues to grow.



The campaign aims to increase the number of nurses working in nursing homes and the state agencies tasked with inspecting nursing homes, according to information published Dec. 16 on the CMS website.



As part of the campaign, CMS will promote certified nursing aide training programs as well as provide financial incentives for registered nurses to work in nursing homes and state agencies through a soon-to-be-launched nurse recruitment website.



CMS will also partner with state governments, nursing organizations, nursing home resident advocates and nursing home associations to amplify the campaign.



"Our goal is to improve the quality of life for nursing home residents while enhancing the quality of work for nursing home staff," CMS said. "We believe that a well-supported nursing workforce leads to better care for all."