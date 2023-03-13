California long-term care facility resident killed in bed

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in his bed at a long-term care facility March 11, The Mercury News reported.

The shooting occurred at Oakland, Calif.-based Lake Merritt Healthcare Center, a 53-bed facility. Police reports said two men entered the building and shot the patient in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspects fled before police arrived, according to the report. No other staff or patients were injured.

Police have not released the man's name or how long he had been at the facility.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to the facility for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.