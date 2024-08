Best physical rehabilitation centers by state: Newsweek

Newsweekreleased its 2024 "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers" ranking Aug. 21, in partnership with Statista.

The rankings are based on data collected from CMS, accreditation data, a national online survey of healthcare professionals conducted by Statista earlier in 2024 and patient Google reviews.



The top physical rehabilitation centers by state are:



Note: Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia were grouped into geographical regions with other states and did not have any facilities listed in the ranking.



Alabama

Encompass Health Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital (Birmingham)



Alaska

Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage)



Arizona

Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital (Chandler)



Arkansas

Baptist Health-Rehabilitation Institute Little Rock



California

Sutter Health-California Pacific Regional Rehabilitation Center (San Francisco)



Colorado

Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital (Aurora)



Connecticut

Bridgeport Hospital Milford Campus (Milford)



Delaware

ChristianaCare Center for Rehabilitation at Wilmington Hospital



District of Columbia

The George Washington University Hospital



Florida

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital (Jacksonville)



Georgia

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital (Atlanta)



Hawaii

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific (Honolulu)



Idaho

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest (Post Falls)



Illinois

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (Chicago)



Indiana

Community Health Network-Community Rehabilitation Hospital North (Indianapolis)



Iowa

University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital (Coralville)



Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)



Kentucky

Encompass Health Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital (Lexington)



Louisiana

Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital



Maine

New England Rehabilitation Hospital (Portland)



Maryland

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)



Massachusetts

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlestown)



Michigan

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital-Grand Rapids Campus



Minnesota

M Health Fairview Acute Rehabilitation Center (Minneapolis)



Missouri

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital St. Louis (Chesterfield)



Montana

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (Billings)



Nebraska

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Omaha Campus



Nevada

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas



New Jersey

Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute (Madison)



New Mexico

Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico (Las Cruces)



New York

NYU Langone Health-Rusk Rehabilitation (New York City)



North Carolina

WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital (Raleigh)



Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon)



Oklahoma

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City



Oregon

Oregon Rehabilitation Center (Eugene)



Pennsylvania

Penn Medicine-Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital (Lancaster)



South Carolina

Roper Rehabilitation Hospital (Charleston)



Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital (Germantown)



Texas

Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital (Dallas)



Utah

Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital (South Ogden)



Virginia

UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlottesville)



Washington

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Rehabilitation Hospital (Tacoma)



Wisconsin

UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital (Madison)



Wyoming

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital (Casper)