Atrium inks global rehabilitation partnership

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute recently entered into a partnership aimed at improving quality of care and outcomes for rehabilitation patients globally.

The multiyear collaboration has three phases, according to a March 17 release from the centers.

The first will focus on enhancing Qatar Rehabilitation Institute's clinical rehabilitation programs. Building off these enhancements, Carolinas Rehabilitation staff will provide virtual and on-site consultations to prepare the institute to apply for accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities in the second and third phases.

"QRI handles some of the most complex rehabilitation cases in the Middle East. This collaboration will allow us to share best practices widely recognized as valuable in driving positive patient outcomes here at Carolinas Rehabilitation,” said Robert Larrison Jr., enterprise group vice president of the Atrium Health rehabilitation network and president of Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. "It will also advance our goal to improve the depth and quality of rehabilitation services globally."