3 hospitals cutting rehab programs

Three hospitals in Illinois, Connecticut and Texas have cut or closed their rehabilitation programs since the start of 2023.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on June 27 unanimously approved a request from Decatur, Ill.-based HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to shutter four of its units: advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health closed Thompson House, a 100-bed rehabilitation facility in Rhinebeck, N.Y., and laid off its 102 employees, effective April 12.

St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange, Texas, cut nearly half its staff and various services — including inpatient and surgical services, post-acute skilled rehab care, orthopedic clinic, speech therapy and ambulatory care — due to financial challenges.