2 Florida nursing home CNAs say they were fired after raising concerns about COVID-19 precautions

Two former employees at Sarasota (Fla.) Health and Rehabilitation Center said they were fired after raising concerns to management about COVID-19 safety measures, local NBC affiliate WFLA reported Jan. 27.

Amy Clements and Rolimps Moise, certified nursing assistants who recently started working at the facility, said they brought concerns to management saying they were not being provided with adequate personal protective equipment.

"We were telling them that they are not providing us with the proper PPE and that is when they said, 'You know what? This isn't going to work. You're fired,'" Ms. Clements told the news station.

The former employees said they were given surgical masks and gloves, but were not provided with N95 masks, face shields or gowns.

Ms. Clements and Mr. Moise have filed a complaint with Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration, they told WFLA.

A nursing home administrator told the news station the facility is "choosing not to engage" in responding to questions regarding the matter.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Sarasota Health and Rehabilitation Center and will update the report as more information becomes available.

