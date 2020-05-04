New CMS panel seeks answers for nursing homes fighting coronavirus

CMS has created an independent commission to make recommendations for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes.

The commission will include clinicians, resident/patient advocates, medical ethicists, administrators, infection control and prevention professionals as well as state and local authorities, among others. It is expected to convene later this month and develop recommendations in three key areas:

● Protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19 and improving the responsiveness of care delivery

● Strengthening efforts to identify and curb COVID-19 transmission in nursing homes

● Enhancing strategies to improve infection control compliance in response to COVID-19

The panel also will focus on finding new ways to use nursing home data to allow for better coordination between federal surveyors, state and local entities and nursing homes.

More articles on post-acute care:

24 die at nursing home after New York demands intake of COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 testing limits contributed to 46 patient deaths at Virginia nursing home, physician says

Maryland mandates universal COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.