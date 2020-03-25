CDC updates guidelines for COVID-19 patients discharged to long-term care facilities

The CDC has revised its guidelines for discharging COVID-19 patients to long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

The update includes guidelines for three patient scenarios:

1. COVID-19 patients for whom transmission-based precautions are still required should go to a facility with sufficient personal protective equipment and the ability to follow proper infection control recommendations. Preferably, the patient would be transferred to a facility that has already cared for COVID-19 cases, in a specific unit designated for COVID-19 residents.

2. Patients for whom TBPs have been discontinued, but continue to have persistent COVID-19 symptoms should be in a single room and restricted to the room.

3. Patients for whom TBPs have been discontinued and symptoms have resolved do not require further restrictions.

More articles on post-acute care:

30% of nursing homes don't have N95 masks, survey finds

Patients turn away home health providers over COVID-19 fears

Nursing homes will be 'hit very hard' by COVID-19, health official warns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.