Emergency departments a good place to talk to young women about birth control, study finds

The pediatric emergency department may offer an important opportunity for clinicians to discuss contraception with teen girls and young women, according to a study published in Journal of Women's Health.

Researchers polled 381 women, between the ages of 16 and 21 years at an urban pediatric ED. The participants completed a survey about sexual health, contraceptive use and interest in contraceptive counseling.

About 80 percent of those surveyed reported having been sexually active with a male partner, and about 28 percent had been pregnant.

Two-thirds of the respondents were interested in discussing contraception, and 22.5 percent said they were likely to start or change contraception during the ED visit.

Thus, ED visits may provide "an important opportunity to discuss and initiate effective contraception," study authors concluded.

More articles on population health:

Jump in alcohol-related deaths poses major health issue, researchers say

M Health Fairview's cardiac rehab program screens for food insecurity

One-fifth of rural children have a developmental disability, CDC data shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.