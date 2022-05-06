5 recent gifts to healthcare organizations of $50M or more

Several donations of $50 million or more have been given to healthcare organizations to support services, improve education, advance research and more. Becker's has reported on the following since March 24:

1. Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous.

2. Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $50M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has established a new research initiative after receiving a $50 million donation from the Starr Foundation.

4. MacKenzie Scott donates $275M to Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has received a $275 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to its national office and 21 affiliates.

5. Massachusetts General Hospital receives $50M gift

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received a $50 million donation from the Lunder Foundation for healthcare education.