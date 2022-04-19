Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $50M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has established a new research initiative after receiving a $50 million donation from the Starr Foundation.

The Starr Foundation Program for Discovery Science will fund laboratory research for cancer breakthroughs, according to an April 19 Memorial Sloan Kettering news release.

The program will expand the Basic Research Innovation Award grant program, which helps Memorial Sloan Kettering scientists perform research that has limited data.

It will also create the endowed position of the Maurice R. Greenberg Chair, named after the foundation's longtime chair. Additionally, it will support cancer research training.