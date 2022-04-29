Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

- Small
An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.
"Houston Methodist is honored to have the support of generous donors who entrust us to continue building on our legacy of leading medicine," Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said in an April 29 news release. "This donor represents the giving spirit of the Houston community and believes in the unparalleled work our physicians, researchers and staff do to bring lifesaving and life-changing treatments to our patients throughout the city and the country. We're humbled to have this support and excited for what it will help us accomplish in the future."
The donation will be used for:
- The development of academic leadership and faculty, including at least 40 new endowed positions
- An endowed position for neuroprosthetics
- Support to the Center for Musculoskeletal Regeneration and Joint Preservation and Outcomes Laboratory
- Support to the Food and Health Alliance in the Lynda K. and David M. Underwood Center for Digestive Disorders and the Immunology Center in the Department of Medicine
- The Inspire Fund, which will create at least 20 endowments and help several programs for many specialties