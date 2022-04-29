Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.

"Houston Methodist is honored to have the support of generous donors who entrust us to continue building on our legacy of leading medicine," Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said in an April 29 news release. "This donor represents the giving spirit of the Houston community and believes in the unparalleled work our physicians, researchers and staff do to bring lifesaving and life-changing treatments to our patients throughout the city and the country. We're humbled to have this support and excited for what it will help us accomplish in the future."

The donation will be used for: