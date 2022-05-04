Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous, ABC 7 reported May 3.

It is the largest gift in the Southern California region for the Renton, Wash.-based health system and the second largest in the organization's history, according to the report. The money will create an endowment fund for the hospital, according to the report.

"We're blessed to have such charitable benefactors living in our community," Amy Daugherty, the chief philanthropy officer of Providence St. Joseph Hospital, told ABC 7. "These donors should take great pride in knowing that this contribution will touch tens of thousands of lives for the foreseeable future."