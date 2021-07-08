Walgreens, VillageMD to open 29 primary care practices in Texas this year

Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open 29 new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Texas this year, the companies announced July 8.

The locations will be in Houston, Austin and El Paso, and are part of Walgreens' and VillageMD's plan to open at least 600 sites in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years.

"This strategic partnership between Walgreens and VillageMD demonstrates our continuing commitment to the care and well-being of our patients, and we're excited to expand our primary care and pharmacy service offerings in Texas," Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services at Walgreens, said in a news release.

The partnership between Walgreens and VillageMD aims to remove barriers to access for primary care and pharmacies by having them both in the same place. The companies opened their first Village Medical at Walgreens location in November 2019 in Houston.

"With Village Medical primary care services and Walgreens pharmacy services delivered through an integrated care model, we’re facilitating regular and direct communication with patients, helping deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care," Clive Fields, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer at VillageMD, said in the news release.

Walgeens said the two companies are also allowing Village Medical patients access to the same type of pharmacy services from select Walgreens sites that don't have a collocated Village Medical in the Houston and Phoenix areas. Pharmacy services include between-visit refills and medication substitutions.

