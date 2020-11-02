Virginia pharmacist gets 2 years in prison for prescription drug scheme

George Appiah, owner and operator of a Virginia pharmacy, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme to illegally distribute prescription drugs, including oxycodone, Adderall and Xanax.

Mr. Appiah, who owns Care4U Pharmacy in Manassas, Va., also was ordered to pay $53,100 in forfeiture at his Oct. 30 sentencing.

Mr. Appiah filled at least 128 fake prescriptions, including 85 for oxycodone, according to the U.S. Justice Department. He provided two co-conspirators with the names and medical credentials of at least five physicians, who were unaware of the scheme, for use in forging the prescriptions.

The Justice Department said Mr. Appiah gave his co-conspirators templates of the physicians' prescription pads so they could photoshop fake prescriptions and make them look legitimate.

Read the Justice Department's full news release here.

