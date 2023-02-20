Vanderbilt chooses its chief pharmacy officer

Vanderbilt University Medical Center tapped Mark Sullivan, PharmD, as its chief pharmacy officer Feb. 17.

Dr. Sullivan previously worked as the associate chief pharmacy officer at the Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital. In the new role, he will focus on operations; retail, specialty and contract pharmacy projects; the hospital's corporate pharmacy services; and the pharmacy technician shortage, according to a news release.

The appointment replaces Jim Hayman, who recently became the hospital's executive vice president of the shared clinical services division.