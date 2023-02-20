Vanderbilt chooses its chief pharmacy officer

Paige Twenter -

Vanderbilt University Medical Center tapped Mark Sullivan, PharmD, as its chief pharmacy officer Feb. 17. 

Dr. Sullivan previously worked as the associate chief pharmacy officer at the Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital. In the new role, he will focus on operations; retail, specialty and contract pharmacy projects; the hospital's corporate pharmacy services; and the pharmacy technician shortage, according to a news release. 

The appointment replaces Jim Hayman, who recently became the hospital's executive vice president of the shared clinical services division. 

