UVA Health doubles specialty pharmacy

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health's specialty pharmacy has expanded its footprint at the university-owned North Fork industrial park.

The expansion will support the pharmacy's storage, handling and delivery capabilities, as well as centralize the pharmacy's call center and inventory management, according to an Aug. 8 news release from North Fork.



"With its new facilities and advanced automation, UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy expects to more than double its annualized specialty pharmacy dispensing capacity," the release said.