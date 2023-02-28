UF Health launches pharmacogenetics tool for patients

A service launched by University of Florida Health in Gainesville is designed to assist patients in interpreting pharmacogenetic test results.

Variations in an individual's genetics can cause them to respond differently to medications and treatments, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the health system. A pharmacogenetic test gives providers additional insight into which treatment to prescribe a patient for the best outcome.

The new service, MyRx, requires patients to first undergo this testing, which is typically done via a cheek swab. After results are received, a pharmacogenetic expert will set up a virtual consultation to explain what the findings mean and "walk a patient through their test results and explain what they mean for their current drug regimen and the implications for future drug therapy."

Genetics play a role in affecting the therapy of drugs for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression as well as heart and pain medication, the release said.

MyRx is also available to patients outside the UF Health system who live in Florida or New Jersey.