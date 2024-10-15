UCSF Health opens 2 outpatient facilities

San Francisco-based UCSF Health opened new retail pharmacies at its Mission Bay and Parnassus, Calif., campuses, offering comprehensive and accessible health services.

The UCSF Mission Bay pharmacy opened Oct. 1, and the UCSF Health Parnassus pharmacy location is set to open Oct. 29, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the health system. Both facilities are open to the public, offering pickup, mail-order and home delivery fulfillment services.

UCSF also said the new facilities soon will offer vaccinations and are working to develop other clinical programs, including the administration of long-acting injectable medications, smoking cessation and hormonal contraceptive services.