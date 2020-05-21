Trump still wants congressional action to cut drug prices, GOP senators told

President Donald Trump told Republican senators he expects them to push legislation to lower drug prices despite efforts being stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reported.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told The Hill that the president's comments came during a closed-door lunch with Republican senators.

Momentum to pass legislation to lower drug prices had been gathering last year, but has stalled as focus shifted to combating the coronavirus.

The chance of passing a drug-pricing bill also was hampered by the delay of a crucial deadline for action on certain healthcare legislation until after the November election, according to The Hill.

Mr. Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, is the co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to lower drug prices. He told The Hill that the economic fallout from the coronavirus makes his bill even more important to give everyone access to affordable drugs.

Read the full article here.

