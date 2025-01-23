The No. 1 change pharmacy execs are driving in 2025

Becker's asked pharmacy executives from hospitals and health systems across the U.S. to share the most significant change they're making this year.

Question: Tell us about the No. 1 organizational change you're making in 2025

Kelley Curtis, BS, PharmD. Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer of St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho): In 2025, the top organizational change at St. Luke's Health System, Idaho, will be the expansion of our infusion services to meet growing demand. We are adding new infusion chairs and exploring additional real estate to enhance patient care capacity. This investment supports our strategic focus on improving patient access and increasing operational efficiency, while aligning with our broader goals of strengthening specialized care and driving financial growth.

Onisis Stefas, PharmD, MBA. CEO of Vivo Health, Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): In 2025, our number one organizational change centers around a transformation of our service delivery model. We're not just adapting to the future of healthcare; we're actively shaping it by investing in cutting-edge technology and consolidating key functions into a centralized, patient-centric structure. This approach allows us to eliminate traditional barriers and unlock a new level of efficiency and personalized care. By leveraging these advancements, we aim to significantly elevate our ability to meet the evolving needs of our patients and set a new standard for pharmacy services.

Quan Pho, PharmD, CPh, MBA, FACHE. Senior Director of Pharmacy at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): One of AdventHealth’s key priorities is to always be the closest to the consumer. In the pharmacy world, we are committed to increasing access points and ensuring we remain the closest to our consumers through the launch and enhancement of several key initiatives. We aim to expand the footprint of our retail pharmacy program to provide access to medications and enhance resiliency in the face of potential emergencies or unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, our 'meds to beds' program aims to reduce patient discharge challenges by filling patients' prescriptions so they can leave the hospital with the medications they need to successfully follow their care plan.

All our efforts are dedicated to supporting our consumers and advancing our 2030 vision of providing whole-person care.

Camille Hill, PharmD. Vice President of Oncology Pharmacy Services at West Cancer Center and Research Institute (Germantown, Tenn): The top organizational change for 2025 is expanding the clear-bagging program which creates clinical, operational, and financial wins.

Clinically speaking, clear-bagging minimizes prior auth related delays in care since claims adjudication is automated via electronic platforms such as CoverMyMeds. It also improves visibility into the chain of custody vs. an external specialty pharmacy while decreasing the gap between revenue recognition and realization that is seen with medical billing.

However, the real catalyst for our focus on clear-bagging is the 2025 Part D out-of-pocket cap of $ 2000 since there is no annual max OOP limit on the medical side. This B-to-D conversion greatly reduces our patients’ financial toxicity which is critical to providing cancer care.

Darren Evans, PharmD, MPH, MHA. System Vice President of Pharmacy Services at Phoebe Putney Health System (Albany, Ga.): In 2025, our top organizational change for the pharmacy service line is reimagining service delivery to prioritize accessibility and patient engagement. This includes expanding ambulatory care services, optimizing specialty pharmacy operations, and leveraging technology to enhance medication management. Our goal is to improve patient outcomes, reduce barriers to care, and create a more integrated and responsive pharmacy model.