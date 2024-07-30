The costliest hospital drugs for infectious diseases

Paige Twenter -

Hospitals spent about 7% of annual pharmaceutical spend on infectious disease treatments, according to a Vizient report released July 30. 

To evaluate drug expenditure in healthcare, Vizient collected medication spend data from its pharmacy program clients, including hospital, non-acute and pediatric care providers. The information below spans from April 2023 to March 2024. 

The top 10 infectious disease treatments by spend, along with their approved indications:

1. Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) — HIV-1 

2. Prevnar 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent vaccine) — Prevention of pneumococcal disease

3. Veklury (remdesivir) — COVID-19

4. Gardasil 9 (human papillomavirus vaccine, 9-valent vaccine) — Prevention of HPV disease

5. Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) — Hepatitis C

6. Xifaxan (rifaximin) — Traveler's diarrhea, hepatic encephalopathy

7. Shingrix — Prevention of herpes zoster 

8. Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) — Hepatitis C

9. Boostrix — Prevention of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus

10. Ambisome (amphotericin B liposome) — Fungal infections

