Sanofi, MD Anderson partner to expedite cancer treatment research

Sanofi is entering a five-year partnership with Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to conduct research on new cancer treatments.

The alliance, announced July 14, will study new biomarkers that could improve cancer drugs beginning this summer. Researchers will utilize Sanofi's access to investigational treatments to conduct clinical studies at MD Anderson, which houses one of the country's most expansive clinical trial programs.

"This alliance leverages MD Anderson's agile approach to early phase clinical trials, their laboratory capabilities and broad scientific expertise. This will get us to go/no-go decisions much faster and help us identify potential new combinations and indications more accurately. That will save precious time and help us expand the spectrum of patients who could potentially benefit from our therapies," Peter Adamson, MD, global development head at Sanofi's oncology and pediatric innovation division, said in a news release.

