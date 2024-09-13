Pharmacy owners donate $38M to UIC

University of Illinois Chicago's pharmacy school was gifted a $36 million endowment gift from the estate of late Chicago pharmacy owners Herbert and Carol Retzky, the Chicago Tribune reported Sept. 13.

The pharmacy school, which will be renamed the Herbert M. and Carol H. Retskey College of Pharmacy, is the first college at the university to be named after a donor.

The donation is the largest ever received by the pharmacy college. The income generated by the endowment will go toward scholarships for students and career development programs.

Herbert Retsky died in 2017 and his wife, Carol Retsky, died in 2019, with both having previously donated $8 million to the college, the report said.