Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B

Pfizer nabbed a $5.4 billion deal to acquire sickle cell drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, according to an Aug. 8 press release.

One of the biggest assets in the acquisition is Global Blood Therapeutics' Oxbryta, a sickle cell disease treatment that the FDA approved in November 2019. Last year, the company raked in $195 million in net sales for the pills, according to the press release.

Sickle cell disease, a lifelong blood disorder, affects about 100,000 Americans and is most common among populations of African, South American, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent, according to CDC estimates.

Both companies' boards of directors approved the all-cash transaction, but no final acquisition date was provided.