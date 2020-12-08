Pfizer, Moderna say they won't attend White House's vaccine summit

The White House will be hosting a "vaccine summit" Dec. 8 intended to build public trust in COVID-19 vaccines, but neither Pfizer nor Moderna will be in attendance, The Hill reported.

The summit will feature panels of federal health officials as well as representatives from companies that will be involved in the vaccine's distribution, including FedEx, UPS, CVS, McKesson and ThermoFisher.

Pfizer and Moderna were invited to the summit, but will not attend, The Hill reported. A spokesperson for Moderna told The Hill that the drugmaker was contacted by Operation Warp Speed, the White House's initiative to speed COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, to be a part of the meeting, but "subsequently, Moderna learned that, based on the meeting's agenda, its participation would not be required."

Administration officials then told The Hill that because the event will feature regulators discussing the vaccines, it wouldn't be appropriate to have the drugmakers there as well.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

