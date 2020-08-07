Pfizer inks deal with Gilead to manufacture remdevisir for COVID-19 patients

Pfizer on Aug. 7 signed a multiyear agreement with Gilead to manufacture remdesivir, marking another drugmaker's commitment to scaling up production for the investigational COVID-19 treatment.

Pfizer will manufacture remdesivir for Gilead at its facility in McPherson, Kan.

"From the beginning it was clear that no one company or innovation would be able to bring an end to the COVID-19 crisis," Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, PhD, said in a news release. "Pfizer's agreement with Gilead is an excellent example of members of the innovation ecosystem working together to deliver medical solutions."

The agreement comes a couple days after 34 attorneys general wrote a letter urging federal health officials to boost the national supply of remdesivir.

