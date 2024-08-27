Pfizer goes direct to consumer

Following a similar move from Eli Lilly, Pfizer launched a platform Aug. 27 to sell migraine, COVID-19 and flu products directly to consumers.

The digital platform, called PfizerForAll, offers access to same-day appointments with healthcare professionals — either in-person or virtual. It also provides mail-order medications and diagnostic tests, as well as appointment scheduling for adult COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia vaccinations.

Eight months ago, Eli Lilly began selling therapies for migraines, weight loss and diabetes directly to patients through its LillyDirect portal. The service also offers access to telehealth and in-person providers.

