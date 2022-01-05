Pfizer, BioNTech to develop 1st mRNA vaccine for shingles

Pfizer and BioNTech are collaborating to create a new mRNA vaccine, this time for shingles.

The shingles project is the third vaccine collaboration between the two companies, as they began an influenza vaccine collaboration in 2018 and a COVID-19 vaccine collaboration in 2020, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

The vaccine will be based on BioNTech’s mRNA platform and Pfizer’s antigen technology, the companies said. Under the deal, Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225 million and BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million.

The companies expect clinical trials to begin in the second half of 2022.



