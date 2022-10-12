Pediatric omicron boosters authorized by CDC, FDA

Regulatory agencies authorized two updated COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use among children ages 5-12, the FDA and CDC said Oct. 12.

The modified, omicron-focused boosters include Pfizer's option for children 5 through 11 years old and Moderna's two vaccines, with a 50 milligram dose for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old and a 25 milligram dose for children ages 6 through 11.

Both vaccine-makers submitted emergency use authorization requests in late September, a few weeks after their tweaked boosters, which were made to target omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, gained authorization Sept. 1. As of Oct. 6, nearly 7.5 million people have received Pfizer's new booster — which previously was authorized for ages 12 and up — and about 4 million adults have felt Moderna's new jab.

The FDA authorized the pediatric omicron boosters Oct. 12, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, signed a memo hours later to expand both authorizations.