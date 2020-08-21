Novartis leukemia drug earns FDA approval to treat MS

The FDA on Aug. 20 granted approval to Kesimpta, Novartis' leukemia therapy, to treat patients who have relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The agency based its approval on two clinical studies proving the drug's efficacy in reducing MS relapses, treating brain lesions and obstructing disease progression.

Novartis expects to make Kesimpta, a B-cell therapy patients can self-administer with an injector pen, available in the U.S. by early September. The Swiss drugmaker also said it expects European regulatory approval in 2021's second quarter.

