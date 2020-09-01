Mylan recalls 2 drugs after label mix-up

Mylan has recalled two of its drugs after learning of a carton label mix-up, according to an Aug. 31 FDA announcement.

The Canonsburg, Pa.-based drugmaker recalled four lots of amiodarone HCl injection, which treats heart rhythm issues, and tranexamic acid injection, which promotes blood clotting.

Both medications are administered by healthcare professionals in hospital or clinic settings. Mylan is notifying its wholesalers and hospital pharmacies of the recall by letter.

The drugmaker has not received any reports of adverse events.

