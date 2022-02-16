Most CVS pharmacies to close for daily lunch breaks

CVS is rolling out uninterrupted lunch breaks for pharmacists to address the burnout crisis the profession faces.

Beginning Feb. 28, most CVS pharmacies will close for a lunch break from 1:30-2 p.m., according to a Feb. 11 Drug Store News report.

"We want to make sure our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are at their best, which means supporting their schedules accordingly. While we've always had a meal break policy, we've begun rolling out a pre-scheduled, uninterrupted lunch break across our pharmacies," a CVS spokesperson told Drug Store News.

The company said it is notifying customers so they can plan for the change.