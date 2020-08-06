Moderna will charge $32 to $37 for COVID-19 vaccine, CEO says

Moderna plans to charge $32 to $37 per dose for customers buying small orders of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to a transcript of an Aug. 5 Q2 earnings call by The Motley Fool.

During the call, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said he considered small orders "more kind of in the millions," and countries seeking larger orders will be charged less per dose.

Mr. Bancel also said Moderna will reassess the pricing of its COVID-19 vaccine after the World Health Organization declares the pandemic over, saying the drugmaker will wait to determine "the most optimal price."

Moderna began phase 3 testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate July 27. The vaccine is being funded entirely by the U.S. federal government, which will receive 100 million doses if testing is successful.

Mr. Bancel's comments come shortly after Pfizer said it would charge $19.50 per dose, eliciting outcries from advocates of affordable drug pricing.

