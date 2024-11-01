Low-dose aspirin linked to anemia increase in older adults: Study

A recent population-based cohort study conducted in Denmark found a significant association between low-dose aspirin use and increased rates of anemia among older adults.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, analyzed data from 313,508 individuals 65 and older between 2008 and 2013, focused on those using LDA for cardiovascular event prevention.

The results showed that 19.1% of older adults were using low-dose aspirin and among the users, 9.6% exhibited hematinic deficiency, necessitating antianemic treatments, compared to only 3.7% in non-users. Additionally, anemia was identified in 5.9% of LDA users, with an incidence rate ratio of 7.89 compared to non-users.

Researchers also found that severe anemia was more prevalent in LDA users, occurring in 1.3% compared to 0.6% in non-users. The study concluded that within the last five years of LDA treatment, anemia can affect 6 to 10 out of every 100 users in the age group.