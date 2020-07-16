Illinois hospital opens new outpatient pharmacy

Watseka, Ill.-based Iroquois Memorial Hospital has opened a new outpatient pharmacy, according to the Daily Journal.

The pharmacy, located on the hospital's ground floor, will offer patients medication management, Medicare Part D plan comparisons, free same-day prescription delivery and bedside delivery to patients who are hospitalized. It accepts most major insurance providers and serves both Iroquois Memorial and non-Iroquois Memorial patients.

"The pharmacy staff is grateful we can now provide affordable prescription medications and over-the-counter products to all members of the community," Michael Sandsmark, PharmD, the pharmacy's director, told the Daily Journal.

