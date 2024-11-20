HCA Healthcare collects 21K pounds of medication during national prescription take back day

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported collecting 21,137 pounds of unused or expired medications during its sixth annual "Crush the Crisis" national prescription drug take-back event.

This is the largest amount collected in the event's history, surpassing last year's totals, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the health system. Since the initiative began in 2019, HCA Healthcare has collected more than 88,600 pounds of medication.

The event held at over 125 collection sites across the country was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement. It is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which this year gathered nearly 630,000 pounds of medication.

In addition to take-back efforts, HCA Healthcare is working to address prescription drug misuse through programs like Enhanced Surgical Recovery and Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances, aimed at reducing opioid overuse and helping improve pain management.